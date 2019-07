When you want to end your seasonal employment with a bang.

Just in time for the US’ Independence Day, a Fort Mills, South Carolina, fireworks shop’s storage units caught fire on Thursday morning, shooting pyrotechnics into the street and triggering a series of small fires in the immediate area.

Flint Hill Fire Department Captain Jeff Nash told local news station WCNC that dozens of cardboard boxes containing hundreds of fireworks were in the Conex storage containers. Fortunately, no one was injured in the early morning spectacle.

Deputy Fire Marshal Charles Eilliamson would later go on to reveal that his department has reason to believe the incident was arson-related, but no one has been apprehended as of Friday.