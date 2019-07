Tourists captured the eruption of a volcano located on the Italian island of Stromboli in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

As seen in the video, the volcanic eruption throws up a column of black ash into the air.

The volcano on the island of Stromboli intensified at 16:30 local time on 3 July. The eruption scared tourists, who first heard the explosion, then saw ash and many falling stones. Lava flowed along the slopes of the volcano.

Panic quickly spread, as some hurried to hide in houses while others went into the sea.