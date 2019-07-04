Courageous Cat Protects Family From Cobra

A cat in India defended its owners from a poisonous cobra who had slithered into the house.

We normally think of dogs as being the defenders of the home and hearth, and cats are usually only good for taking care the occasional rodent, spider or small lizard. However, our favourite felines are, in fact, capable of greater feats. In this YouTube footage, a curious ordinary cat encounters a poisonous viper, and a struggle ensues.

The cat, with its quick reflexes, successfully dodges the lunging snake, manages to grab the cobra and removes it from the home.

The owner of the cat, Arun Chandra, who witnessed the fight, immediately called pest control to deal with the the serpent. According to him, there were children in the house at the time and his courageous kitty was able to ensure that none of them were bitten.