A golden retriever puppy was spotted using a laptop, apparently attempting to order some of its favourite doggy treats online. The pup is seen surfing an online shopping site for pets, scrolling in search of a bargain, or maybe a new flavour of rawhide. We will never know if the pup found what it wanted, and whether or not it got a good deal on that new collar or chew toy- but in these days of artificial intelligence - it's a good idea not to leave your credit card lying around at home!
