Black Mamba 'Knocks' on Sliding Door in South Africa

Residents of the city of Verulam, South Africa were shocked to find a giant snake at their front door when they came home.

A 2.5-metre Black Mamba was seen "knocking" on a sliding door to a residence in Verulam, a town 27 kilometres north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The snake has been captured on video banging its head against the glass in order to enter the house. But as soon as the snake saw people, it fled.

Nick Evans, owner of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation has stated that the snake was just trying to find cover.

"The mamba was not trying to enter the home to kill everyone in sight. No, it was just trying to take cover, probably from the neighbours etc outside", he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation has published a video of the incident.

The snake was soon captured and taken to the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation centre.