With temperatures reaching well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Zephyrhills, Florida, one frog decided to use its head in more ways than one.

While examining the outside of their home on Friday, June 28, a homeowner discovered an astute amphibian taking full advantage of the excess drip coming from the air conditioning drainage pipe.

The homeowner was not able to identify the web-footed fella seen here, but they can at least rest assured that it is not a poisonous Bufo toad!