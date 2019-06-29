Better Than Any Toy: Fearless Kid Plays With Enormous Python

An Instagram video published by the reptiletube account shows a courageous kid who has befriended a gargantuan python around ten times the boy's size. The kid, not in the least afraid of the reptile, is fooling around with it, trying to carry it around and even ride it.
The snake does not seem much amused by the little mischief-maker and yet does not seem to mind much either.
Would you let your kid have a snake this big?? 😱😱🐍 - Follow @reptiletube - Email for credit
