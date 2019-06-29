Better Than Any Toy: Fearless Kid Plays With Enormous Python

Most kids develop an interest in animals at an early age and ask their parents to buy them a pet, but rather than asking for a fluffy kitten or a bunny this kid took fancy in something far more menacing.

An Instagram video published by the reptiletube account shows a courageous kid who has befriended a gargantuan python around ten times the boy's size. The kid, not in the least afraid of the reptile, is fooling around with it, trying to carry it around and even ride it.

The snake does not seem much amused by the little mischief-maker and yet does not seem to mind much either.