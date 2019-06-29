Door Vs Dog: Smart Golden Retriever Comes Out Victorious After Struggle With Gate

A golden retriever has been caught on camera trying to open the bathroom's gate door. The doggo's first two attempts were not that successful as the door almost slammed the pooch on the nose, scaring the poor animal and making it retreat. However, the retriever finally manages to overcome this obstacle the third time. After all, third time is the charm, isn't it?
#상남자 문: 그냥 죽여줘 - 문 여는 법을 가르쳤더니, 내 마음까지 열어버림😊 #피끓는청춘 #박력#터프가이#tough#guy#개뭉치#댕댕이#진주#하대동#개스타그램#인싸#핵인싸#골든리트리버#리트리버#인절미#반려견#강아지#goldenretriever#retriever
