Over 70,000 people have watched the mysterious video since it was uploaded online; one person can even be heard saying that the objects were UFOs.

Two soaring UFOs in Kansas City, Missouri, filmed by a skywatcher have been puzzling viewers trying to guess what these objects could have been.

Some claimed that the objects might have been part of the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) initiative.

However, the man behind the video Clint Banning, can be heard saying that he "can’t figure out what they are, there's a plane flying right by this one".