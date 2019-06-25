Good Boy Goes Bonkers Over Clam

This pup can’t get enough of his beach find!

Facebook user George Dumaine’s quiet stroll on the beach was put on pause after his Vizsla managed to get his paws on a clam.

The brief clip shows the canine completely losing it over the beached animal, but also stopping a couple times to investigate the gap in its shell.

Though the video was uploaded nearly eight months ago, comments continue to pour in about the agile pooch’s antics! Since November 2018, the video has amassed more than 40 million views, 637,000 shares and 110,000 comments.

Unfortunately, no word on whether the pooch was able to open up its find.