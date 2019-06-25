Show Me Your Muscles: Crow Spotted Taking Sun Bath

The crow captured on the video was at the Parco shopping centre in Nagoya, Japan. It was perched on its wings, like an ape on its forearms, it's feet were hidden from sight.
Social media users have promptly dubbed the bird "gorilla crow".
Kaeli Swift, a corvid researcher has commented on the video, which has already been watched over 9 million times, saying the crow was sunbathing, which is "perfectly normal and well-documented behaviour".
朝から衝撃をありがとう。— LIWJATAN (@keita_simpson) 20 июня 2019 г.
心臓に悪い、 pic.twitter.com/fDlOGiumD6
