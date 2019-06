Show Me Your Muscles: Crow Spotted Taking Sun Bath

A Twitter user has published a video showing a crow standing in a weird pose, leaning on its wings. The bird seems to be quite muscular, and it's left social media users puzzled.

The crow captured on the video was at the Parco shopping centre in Nagoya, Japan. It was perched on its wings, like an ape on its forearms, it's feet were hidden from sight.

Social media users have promptly dubbed the bird "gorilla crow".

Kaeli Swift, a corvid researcher has commented on the video, which has already been watched over 9 million times, saying the crow was sunbathing, which is "perfectly normal and well-documented behaviour".