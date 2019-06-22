Two-Legged Dog Doesn’t Let Defect Hinder His Playtime

Lieutenant Dan, a one-year-old treeing walker coonhound, truly has a new lease on life after his owners adopted him last year.

Without specifying the dog’s actual defect, the owners told Viral Hog that Lieutenant Dan was born with a deformed tail and hind legs. After a series of diagnostics, veterinarians found it wise to amputate the dog’s legs and tail in order to help his balance.

The owners say the video seen here is actually Lieutenant Dan’s first visit to the beach in Pensacola, Florida, and by the looks of the happy hound running, swimming and fetching, it’d be safe to say Lieutenant Dan is no different from his siblings!