Only Child? Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong

An expecting couple’s gender reveal ceremony went off with a bang – but not in the way they expected.

On Saturday, Parker Stuard and his girlfriend Micah Toombs decided to get their family members together in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, to announce the sex of their child, according to Caters Clips. Stuard, perhaps wanting to make sure the confetti cannon went off, quickly regretted his overzealous pull, as the popper ended up blasting out of both ends, hitting him in the crotch and bringing him to his knees.

Despite her man’s pain, Toombs did not seem to give much thought to the unfortunate event when speaking with the outlet.

“Honestly, I was only upset my confetti popper didn’t go off, because I had a stress dream the night before that mine didn’t go off.”