Can I Board Your…Suitcase? A Golden Retriever Won't Let its Owner Leave

A golden retriever puppy jumped onboard its owner's suitcase and either tried to help push it using his front paws and grabbing ahold of it with his teeth or just catch a ride. All the while, the owner was wheeling the suitcase away – we don't know if the owner was heading out or just arriving home -but one thing is for sure - this curious pup is ready to tag along wherever his owner is planning to go!
Plz dont go. When bae doesn't want you to leave. 😍🙈 @golden_life_of_leo
