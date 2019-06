Life’s Too Short: A Must-See Garlic Peeling Hack That’ll Save You Time

Even if you enter the kitchen just once a day in the morning to have your espresso before rushing off to work, take a moment to watch this video which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

A woman uploaded a video to Twitter showing someone removing garlic cloves within seconds, without having to separately peel the garlic’s skin, using a new technique.

The tweet has amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and almost 150,000 retweets, confirming that the technique has been welcomed by netizens as a very useful and sensational cooking hack.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) 17 июня 2019 г.

​