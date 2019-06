WATCH Mexican Popocatepetl Volcano Spew Large Plumes of Smoke Into Sky

Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupted early on Monday, sending a cloud of ash, gas, and smoke over 4,000 meters high into the sky. The volcano last exploded this March.

Hypnotising footage from a plane has captured the eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano that began on Monday in the states of Puebla and Morelos in central Mexico.

A Twitter user named Oscar Trinidad Doce posted the video of this spectacular phenomenon while aboard his flight from Veracruz. The footage captured the volcano drowned in clouds against a magnificent background spewing plumes of smoke into the sky.

Vuelo de Veracruz have un momento . Hermosos colores video no editado pic.twitter.com/bcHDZWjOSz — Oscar Trinidad Doce (@oscartrinidadoc) 17 июня 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, Mexico's civil protection authorities also posted a dramatic clip showing the volcano exploding.