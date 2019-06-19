WATCH Mexican Popocatepetl Volcano Spew Large Plumes of Smoke Into Sky

Hypnotising footage from a plane has captured the eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano that began on Monday in the states of Puebla and Morelos in central Mexico.
A Twitter user named Oscar Trinidad Doce posted the video of this spectacular phenomenon while aboard his flight from Veracruz. The footage captured the volcano drowned in clouds against a magnificent background spewing plumes of smoke into the sky.
@aristeguicnn @AristeguiOnline— Oscar Trinidad Doce (@oscartrinidadoc) 17 июня 2019 г.
Vuelo de Veracruz have un momento . Hermosos colores video no editado pic.twitter.com/bcHDZWjOSz
Meanwhile, Mexico's civil protection authorities also posted a dramatic clip showing the volcano exploding.
#Volcán #Popocatépetl. A las 06:44 h, se detectó una explosión con una altura entre 4 y 5 km. El🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. Se exhorta a no acercarse al volcán. pic.twitter.com/WUCr7USwxX— ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) 17 июня 2019 г.
