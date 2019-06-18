US Man Naps in Tesla Model S During Rush Hour

A California motorist cruising while snoozing at the wheel caught the attention of Venus Jove and her family while traveling on Highway 101 through Belmont.

The driver, whose face is blurred out, is seen slumped over in his seat while his white Tesla Model S takes on traffic. Even Tesla stresses that “autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver.” In addition, the driver must agree to “keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times” before the vehicle’s autopilot is activated.

Many YouTube viewers felt as if Jove and her family should have called the police, and others expressed outrage over the dangers of autopilot, but user “Rick James” offers a different view.

“Spend all that money on that car and can't even get his windows tinted.”