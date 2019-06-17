Counting Sheep (& Goats): Dozens of Farm Animals Run Free on US Street

A California homeowner in Contra Costa County was taken aback last Wednesday when he opened his door to a herd of over 100 grass-fed animals fleeing home through a suburban shortcut.

According to the Sierra Club, goats and other grass lovers were dropped off in California earlier this year in an effort to prevent the spread of wildfires by chowing down on flammable plants – which probably explains why one escaped goat quickened its pace after locking eyes with a human on whose lawn it had stopped.

Seeing as how goats in particular can scarf down up to 10 pounds of plants in a single day, it's no wonder workers were in a rush to round up the rascals.