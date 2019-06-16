Father Figure: Dangerous Rottweiler Plays With Adorable Shiba Inu Puppies

There are six little fur balls that are very determined in their desire to play – how could an adult dog ignore them? This serious Rottweiler is called Elmo and is caring for the Shiba Inu pups. For this reason, he’s ready to play with them – and these fluffy little critters have just so much energy!
If there ever is a dog so kind,caring and gentle it is Elmo! He is an entire 3.5 year old Rottweiler Male and it's like he thinks they are his babies 🥰🥰 Video taken by my Mom
