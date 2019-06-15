Not-So Cunning Coati Caught Stealing Tourist’s French Fries

What began as a relaxing afternoon by a resort pool soon turned into an urban Animal Planet-style scene recorded by traveler Brent Ferguson.

Putting its long snout to use, the coati is seen sniffing around the poolside chairs until he stumbles upon a sack of french fries. Though he is able to enjoy a few fries, the coati gets a little camera shy after Ferguson alerts the owner of the food.

Ferguson told Rumble Viral that after the coati was caught by the resort guest, the hungry trespasser simply moved on to the next unlucky traveler’s tray.