Little Hunter: Hilarious Golden Retriever Pup Tries to Sneak up on Friend

This little golden retriever is trying so hard not to make a single noise – which is a big deal for retrievers! Unfortunately, the pup has forgotten it can be seen – but still, it was a pretty good try! Those tiny and soft paws are definitely great when it comes to hugging as well.
Baby Ozzy: "I will get you Vinnie! Don't move!" Vinnie: 🙄🙄🙄"ok Kiddo"
