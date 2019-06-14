Farm Friends: Shiba Inu Can’t Get Enough of Its Bovine Buddies

Some bonds between animals are unexplainable, but this seemingly uncommon relationship between a Shiba Inu and its bovine buddies is not one of them.

In fact, the Shiba Inu breed is known to be loyal and devoted to its owners and those consistently around it, especially if raised to believe it is responsible for another’s safety, according to the website DogTime.

That perhaps explains why this particular Shiba Inu farm pup is so quick to cuddle up with a cow or calf and definitely isn’t afraid of a little tongue bath!