Dogs are considered to be the most loved pets, and their owners try to express their feelings in every possible way. Moreover, dogs are extremely sensitive and usually accept any attention with great gratitude.

A funny and perhaps arrogant Shiba Inu apparently doesn't like hugs and kisses. The dog was captured on video trying to avoid smooches from his loving owner.

Dogs love to lick their owner's faces, hands and even feet, but this particular pooch don't seem to fancy people showing their feelings in a "human" way, with kisses and hugs.