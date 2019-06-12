Alien Invasion or Not? Security Camera Films Weird Creature

She commented on the incident saying: "So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason."

It's still unclear what actually happened but some social media users assumed that it might have been fake, or it was just a kid who decided to put shorts on his or her head.