Cannibalism? An Ingenious Japanese Uses Outrageous Method to Remove Egg Yolks

A Twitter user from Japan, @itm_nlab, shared this ridiculously absurd tip on how to separate egg yolks from whites with the help of a little device that looks like a chicken toy.

The chicken actually sucks in the yolk, so it looks like the "toy" is trying to devour 'an unborn chicken baby'. This novel item is therefore ridiculous and borderline wrong.

This device can come in handy to those who want to cook more but lack motivation and time, as it is likely to make any cooking process more enjoyable and less cumbersome.