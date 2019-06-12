Massive Sea Lion Exhibits Impressive Patience at Fish Market

One South American sea lion has learned that manners can go a long way at his local fish market, according to this clip uploaded by Facebook page Nature Heaven.

Showing restraint, the massive male sea lion is seen patiently waiting by the table until one of the workers selects a couple fish to share.

While this South American sea lion looks big, World Land Trust says most adult males, easily identified by their huge chest and neck, can grow up to three meters long and can weigh up to 300 kilograms (661 pounds)!