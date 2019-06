A mother’s love for her cubs was on full display for wildlife photographer Rodrigo Moraga as he was venturing through the Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia.

The clip, uploaded by Caters Clips Tuesday, shows the puma mom being swarmed by her cubs after being called over. Though most children hate baths, these four little ones appear to be fighting each other for their cleaning moment with mama.

According to Moraga, who had been eyeing the family for a few hours, the mother was cleaning her cubs to prepare them for a fresh feast.