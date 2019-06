Perhaps the bird is angered by its own reflection?

A few UK residents are going to have to reevaluate their insurance plans after one angry seagull was spotted committing serial pecking attacks against cars parked on a Morecambe street.

The owner of the footage informed Viral Hog that this attack on the black Ford Focus was actually the third of the day.

While it’s unknown why the bird picked these vehicles, YouTuber gary23jag seemed to have it all figured out.

“Diversion tactics, he had two mates down the road nicking wheels off an Audi.”