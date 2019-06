Godric the golden retriever is not only a devoted service dog, but also an excellent mailman, according to a recent Storyful video recorded by his owner Melissa Lucas.

Lucas, who deals with chronic pain and a number of conditions that impact her nervous system and heart rate, told members of the Facebook Group Dogspotting that Godric has been the perfect new delivery boy since coming into their life.

Though Godric is seemingly always on call, he seems to be living his best life by the looks of his up-and-coming Instagram page!