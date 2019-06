Spider crabs were spotted gathering for their annual aggregation in Australia's Victoria. This happens when the water temperatures start to fall below 15 degrees Celsius.

A whopping number of spider crabs normally gather to get rid of their old shells and develop new ones.

Spider crabs are creatures that have bulky, rounded bodies. They also have long, spindly legs. They usually consume dead flesh. The crabs featured in the video are much smaller, however; some types of these creatures, especially those living in waters not far from Japan, can reach a gigantic size.