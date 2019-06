The wolf eel (Anarrhichthys ocellatus) is a species of wolffish (Anarhichadidae) that lives in the North Pacific and can grow to 2.4 m (7 ft 10 in) in length and 18.4 kg (41 lb) in weight.

A video with a wolf eel head biting a coke can has gone viral.

"Head of a wolf eel that can bite you even after the head is detached from the body", the comment on the video said.

Wolf eels can be found in caves, cracks, and rocky reefs from shallow waters to a depth up to 226 metres (741 feet), varying from the Sea of Japan and the Bering Sea to Northern California.