While visiting Denali National Park, a woman and her husband went from fascinated to frightened when a young brown bear stopped following his mother and rose on his hind legs to get a closer look inside their car.

The wife told Viral Hog that all she could think was “follow mama, don’t climb in” as the curious cub sniffed around. In her mind she believed the bear was thinking “mama, this one, can I eat this one?”

In reality, the gentle brown bear was probably confused by her cell phone and wanted to get a closer look. The couple says the family walked a few feet past their car before venturing off the road and into the tundra.