Who Needs Humans? Dog Walks Alpaca on Leash in Germany

An amazing little doggo has won the hearts of social media users for its unusual talent of walking an alpaca on a leash in Warmsen, Germany.

The adorable video shows the little pooch walking its owner's pet alpaca along the road. Both of the animals seem happy and pleased with the pleasant promenade.

Social media users have commented on the video, saying "Panda tries to pull Strudel’s lead", "that's very cute", and "look at the little gallop and the fuzzy legs".

The animals live on a farm in Warmsen that has alpacas, dogs, and a dozen minipigs.