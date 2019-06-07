Massive Meteor Illuminates Australian Night Sky

Late last month, Australia's Adelaide experienced a spectacular and somewhat alarming sight as a fireball released a massive flare in the night sky before plummeting to Earth.

The meteor, captured on the Royal Adelaide Hospital's helipad camera, shined so bright that it made the sky appear to be in mid-sunrise at one point.

Commenting on the size of the meteor, one Adelaide resident is quoted by ABC as saying it "scared the stuffing" out of her, as she didn't know whether it was a meteor or an extraterrestrial visitor.