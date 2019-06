A restless baby's cries turned into confusion after their sleep deprived mother accidentally picked them up by their legs in a recent RM Videos clip.

Responding to her baby's late-night wails, the mother is seen on the baby monitor holding her child close for a few seconds before realizing she's dangling the baby upside down.

Thankfully, the little one was fine in the end, and hopefully mom ended up getting some well-needed rest!