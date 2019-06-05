Shark in the Water? Nope! Friendly Dolphins Frolic with Surfers in California

These huge grey and wet mammals approached learning surfers who were having their last day of training in the water. Could these have been sharks? Could the pupils' last day of practice have become their final day of life? No! Luckily, everything was not quite so gloomy. These were not sharks, but adorable dolphins!

A group of friendly dolphins attempting to have fun with aspiring surfers was captured on video at Manhattan Beach in California.

According to KLTA TV, most of the students were shocked, as nothing of the kind had happened to them before.

It looks like no one panicked and mistakenly thought that the animals were dangerous blood-thirsty sharks.