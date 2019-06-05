Attempted Drone Selfie Turns to Family Fail

Well, a new drone costs less than a trip in an ambulance.

A man's attempt at an aerial family photo almost ended in a tumble down the mountainside once his remote began to slide.

The video, posted in the "r/funny" subreddit, shows the man place the controller beside himself after getting the drone to his desired altitude. Having turned away from the remote, the man immediately hops to his feet as it starts sliding and tries, to no avail, to snag the device before it falls completely down the mountainside.

"Haha I'm glad he chose life…but I wasn't sure there for a second…." Reddit user Econant said in the top comment, which received more than 8,700 upvotes.