Mealtime Manoeuvres: Hungry Golden Retriever Puppy Learns Important Lesson

Have you ever wondered how to teach a dog to bring its bowl for food? Well, have a look at how this little puppy, despite his young age, already knows how to bring a bowl for food, when he's hungry.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#tbt to the day Simba learned how to communicate that he was VERY hungry! #adorable #icant #thecutenessthough @ilovegolden_retrievers #goldens #goldenretriever #dogsofinstagram #instadog #dogs #dogoftheday #gloriousgoldens #instagramgoldens #featuredog #puppy #puppylove #dog #puppyout #puppiesofinstagram #pupflix #thepetground @puppystagrams #sendadogphoto #instapuppy #bestwoof #worldtopdogs #weeklyfluff @retrieverstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)