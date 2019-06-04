To Protect and Style? US Officer Comes to High School Grad’s Rescue

An on-duty officer in Camden County, Georgia, proved to be quite the uncommon hero by assisting a graduating student with a wardrobe malfunction.

After spotting a young man struggling to get his tie to the correct length, Officer Flowers of the Kingsland Police Department jumped into action, despite being tasked with directing traffic.

According to the owner of the footage, traffic was not disturbed by Flowers' brief absence, and the high school grad definitely appreciated the assistance.