I Regret Nothing! Mud-Covered Golden Retriever Ponders Aftermath of Its Mischief

Playing in the mud might be a fun pastime for dogs but it is surely a headache for their owners who have to deal with the consequences of their pets' immense love for dirty puddles.

A particularly dirty golden retriever has been captured on video sitting on the front porch of a house. The snout and the paws of the not-so-golden-anymore-retriever are all covered in mud while the porch was stained with the doggy's paw prints.

The pooch must have been really excited to share its joy about its muddy adventure with its owner as her white blouse was also dotted with the retriever's paw prints.

"Don't wear white with retrievers", noted one Instagram user in the comments section.