Black File Snake Kills and Swallows Lizard

In the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, a passer-by witnessed a very interesting scene. He discovered a very long black snake attempting to swallow a lizard, which, by the way, was not small either.

By the end of the video, the snake swallowed the lizard and its tail disappeared in its mouth. Now it will take a long time to digest it.

African forests and savannas hide many surprises. You never know what can be found there.