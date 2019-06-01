Calm Canine’s Favorite Toy Receives Patchwork Treatment

After playtime got a little rough, Leo the dog's favorite stuffed animal was ripped to shreds, but luckily his New York owner knew his way around a sewing kit and found stuffing to make the plushie feel like new!

Seeming very aware of his previous deed, Leo remains calm and collected as he follows his owner's hand throughout the sewing process.

The man's daughter, who recorded the video, told Viral Hog that this moment between the two of them "has to be the purest thing [she] has even seen."