Sri Lanka Pineapple Salesman Shows Off Impeccable Balance

One man's morning commute included quite the spectacle in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, after he spotted a local pineapple salesman taking his job to the next level.
According to the owner of the footage, the salesman is a normal passenger on the train and is always seen with a pineapple dish. However, on this particular day the man displayed a new talent by balancing the bowl of fresh fruit on his head while the train flew through the town.
Let's hope these balancing skills translate to sales!
All comments
Show new comments (0)