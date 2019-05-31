Sri Lanka Pineapple Salesman Shows Off Impeccable Balance

One man's morning commute included quite the spectacle in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, after he spotted a local pineapple salesman taking his job to the next level.

According to the owner of the footage, the salesman is a normal passenger on the train and is always seen with a pineapple dish. However, on this particular day the man displayed a new talent by balancing the bowl of fresh fruit on his head while the train flew through the town.

Let's hope these balancing skills translate to sales!