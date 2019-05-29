Good Girl! Patient Golden Retriever Snags Her First Fish

Teach a pooch to fish, and she’ll make you look like an amateur!

Alice the golden retriever may be a novice when it comes to the ocean, but when hunger hit, that did not stop her from snatching up a snack.

The 30-second Rumble Viral clip shows the golden pooch patiently testing the waters around the fish (possibly gauging its depth) before finally striking and securing her catch.

Most were impressed with Alice's catch, but some commenters obviously think there might be a little trickery at play in the clip. Either that or they are just jealous their dogs can't pull off such a feat.