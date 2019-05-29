Bamboozled! Goofy Golden Retrievers Get Cucumbers Instead of Fried Chicken

Those golden retrievers are ready to do anything in order to get more food… So they steal cucumbers from the dinner table. The veggies are great for a game of fetch, but not very tasty… And in the meantime, their owner enjoys tasty chicken. What a move!
Original Source:douying.com
