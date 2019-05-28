Crappy Day: Woman Slips, Gets Showered With Manure

What should have been the end of the day turned into a big mess for one woman after a misstep led to her workload piling up all around her.

Having shoveled the horse manure into a manageable mound, the woman is seen transporting the last bit of excrement up the ramp before finishing the workday. Despite her having a good grip on the wagon's handles, the unlucky woman's slick boots cause her to lose her footing, flipping the wheelbarrow full of manure directly on top of her.