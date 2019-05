A resident of the Russian city of Cherkessk arrived at a bank to withdraw money with a white snake around her neck.

In the video, the girl is seen waiting for her turn at the ATM. In the meantime, a snake — presumably a python — crawls along her torso.

Social network users reacted to the video, with some suggesting that the unusual customer could be a trainer from a circus who came on tour to the capital of Karachay-Cherkessia.

Others are outraged that the staff of the bank let the girl into the branch.