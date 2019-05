This golden retriever was clearly having a hard time trying to enter a building, and, despite using all of its strength to open the glass door, the doggo was ultimately unsuccessful.

In this short clip, a poor golden retriever can be seen making every effort to get through a glass door, initially squeezing its face through the gap and even trying to lick its way into the premises.

Uploaded to Instagram earlier this month, the funny video has already racked up over 260,000 views, with some commenters expressing sympathy for the doggo.

"I would've let him in", one wrote, while another netizen simply posted "Love it".