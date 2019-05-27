Acrobaticssss: Girl Performs Flips & Splits Alongside Huge Snake

In this clip, a woman can be seen doing a series of flips and the splits as a massive snake calmly occupies the same room. After completing her routine, the girl even went on to give the snake a kiss, prompting it to jerk its belly.
The video of the stunt has garnered nearly half-a-million-views on Instagram, but many commenters took issue with the inclusion of the snake:
"This place sucks why would you support these animal abusers?" a netizen commented. "Exploiting animals for views," another wrote.
If you look really closely…there’s a snake in this video!!! 🐍 • Full video from this experience at the @thereptilezoofv with @jayprehistoricpets is on my YouTube channel! Click the link in my bio to check it out. Be sure to subscribe, I have a lot more awesome content coming out on YouTube. Let’s see if we can get me to 5k subscribers by my birthday on March 21st! Thank you guys for the constant support! 💜 #Snake #Reptile #Zoo #HuntingtonBeach #California #Snakes #Flips #Tumbling #Youtube #Worldstar #Barstool
