Playing tag is so much more fun if you are being chased by golden retriever puppies!

This Instagram video shows a hoard of golden retriever puppies chasing a little boy across a field. The toddler tries to run away from the fluffy gang but the puppies manage to catch up to him.

Eventually, the boy falls onto the grass and the puppies swarm over the boy, licking and biting at him gently. The child seems to be enjoying his little predicament. In just a day, the video garnered over 200,000 views.